Former Clinton Adviser Blasts Nadler for Mueller Demands: Not the ‘Supreme Power’ of the Country

A former adviser to former President Bill Clinton blasted Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) over his demands for the unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference as the committee vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress looms.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning, Mark Penn — who served as an adviser to both former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — was asked by host Brian Kilmeade why he “blam[ed] Nadler” for “weaponiz” our political system.

Penn torched the House Judiciary Committee Chairman for calling “others” a “‘dictator’” while acting like he is “the supreme power of the nation.”

“I saw Nadler hurling insights like ‘dictator’ at others when in fact he’s saying, ‘give me the tax returns, give me investigation, give me the report including grand jury investigation. I, Jerrold Nadler, am the supreme power of the nation.’ And he’s not.”

"He's chairman of a congressional committee. It's a co-equal branch," the former Clinton adviser continued. "He has a limited power to subpoena things for good purposes, not for political ends."