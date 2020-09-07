Former CIA Spook Warns “The Violence Will Get Even Worse”

Former CIA Officer and counter-terrorism expert Kevin Shipp says the violence you are seeing in American cities is not going to stop anytime soon.

Is the violence going to get worse? Shipp contends, “It will get worse. We are going to see it amplified leading up to the election, and it’s going to get even worse after the election…”

” These people see this as their moment to act. It’s a moment that they have been building for a couple of decades. We are going to see the attacks increase especially by Black Lives Matter (BLM).

People need to understand and be prepared for what is coming. . . . They are desperate.

They know the Democrat Party does not have a real candidate to offer. Donald Trump is extremely strong, and they also know that Trump has a support base that is larger than it was during the last election. . . .

They see this as their time. They are not going to give up, and they are not going to stop. They have been encouraged by Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris and others such as Maxine Waters to increase the violence. So, they are being encouraged by top Democrats, and they are not going to stop. This will escalate.”

Shipp says, “BLM and Antifa want a civil war.” Shipp explains, “That’s exactly what they want, a civil war, and they want to split America…” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --