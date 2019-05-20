Former CIA officer sentenced to 20 years for disclosing state secrets to Chinese for $25G

An ex-CIA officer was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for revealing military secrets to China and potentially seeking to expose human assets who were once his responsibility.

Kevin Mallory, 62, was found guilty back in June on charges of spying for China. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III handed down the sentence which is less than the life sentence as sought by prosecutors but double what the defense requested.

The former intelligence officer was convicted under the Espionage Act for providing classified information to Chinese handlers in exchange for $25,000.

Mallory’s acts first became known to U.S. authorities after he was randomly picked for a secondary screening at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in April 2017 on a flight back from Shanghai with his son and customs agents found $16,500 in unreported cash.

During voluntary interviews with law enforcement officials, Mallory then was caught off guard when a Samsung phone provided to him by the Chinese showed text conversations between Mallory and the Chinese recruiter.