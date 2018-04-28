Politics
Former CIA Director John Brennan threatens Trump: ‘stay tuned’ on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation
Former CIA Director John Brennan said President Trump should “stay tuned” when it came to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign.
A highly partisan, incomplete, and deeply flawed report by a broken House Committee means nothing. The Special Counsel’s work is being carried out by professional investigators—not political staffers. SC’s findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump…. https://t.co/Jx3jh8fomu
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 27, 2018
"A highly partisan, incomplete, and deeply flawed report by a broken House Committee means nothing. The Special Counsel's work is being carried out by professional investigators—not political staffers. SC's findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump…."
