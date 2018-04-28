Former CIA Director John Brennan threatens Trump: ‘stay tuned’ on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Former CIA Director John Brennan said President Trump should “stay tuned” when it came to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign.

A highly partisan, incomplete, and deeply flawed report by a broken House Committee means nothing. The Special Counsel’s work is being carried out by professional investigators—not political staffers. SC’s findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump…. https://t.co/Jx3jh8fomu — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 27, 2018

“A highly partisan, incomplete, and deeply flawed report by a broken House Committee means nothing. The Special Counsel’s work is being carried out by professional investigators—not political staffers. SC’s findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump….” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1