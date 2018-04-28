True Pundit

Politics

Former CIA Director John Brennan threatens Trump: ‘stay tuned’ on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Posted on by
Share:

Former CIA Director John Brennan said President Trump should “stay tuned” when it came to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“A highly partisan, incomplete, and deeply flawed report by a broken House Committee means nothing. The Special Counsel’s work is being carried out by professional investigators—not political staffers. SC’s findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump….” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Former CIA Director John Brennan: Trump should 'stay tuned' on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation
Former CIA Director John Brennan: Trump should 'stay tuned' on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation

Former CIA Director John Brennan said President Trump should “stay tuned” when it came to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: