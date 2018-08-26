Former CIA Director Brennan: Republican spines left with John McCain (VIDEO)

Former CIA Director John Brennan slammed congressional Republicans on Friday night, saying the party’s ability to stand up to President Trump left Capitol Hill with Sen. John McCain (R), who has been in Arizona for months battling brain cancer.

In an interview on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Brennan called for a “reckoning” within the GOP over Trump’s frequent criticism of the intelligence community.

“I got into some real donnybrook fights with John McCain over policy,” Brennan told host Bill Maher. “I never once questioned his integrity and his interest in doing what is best for this country.”

“But since John McCain has left the Hill, the Republican spines have gone with him,” the former CIA director continued. “And there needs to be some reckoning in the Republican Party, [because] we can’t allow this to go on.”- READ MORE

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Thursday said he takes comfort in knowing that “the rule of law” is prevailing days after two of President Trump’s former confidants were found guilty or pleaded guilty in federal criminal probes.

“I take no delight in seeing the steady collapse of a U.S. Presidency,” Brennan said in a tweet, “but I do take strong comfort in knowing that the rule of law & our great government institutions are prevailing.”

“Things ultimately will get better, and we will heal as a Nation,” Brennan added.

I take no delight in seeing the steady collapse of a U.S. Presidency, but I do take strong comfort in knowing that the rule of law & our great government institutions are prevailing. Things ultimately will get better, and we will heal as a Nation. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 23, 2018

The remarks made by the former CIA director, who is a frequent critic of the president, came just days after the president’s former longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws by arranging payments to two women in efforts to keep them quiet about alleged affairs. Cohen said he made the payments in coordination with Trump. – READ MORE