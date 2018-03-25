Former CIA Directer Warns That John Bolton Could Push Nation ‘In a More Dangerous Course’ (VIDEO)

Former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden warned of newly appointed National Security Adviser John Bolton’s views on foreign policy, arguing that his hawkish ideology could lead President Donald Trump and the nation “in a more dangerous course.”

When asked on CNN Friday morning whether he thinks Bolton will “start any new wars,” Hayden argued that Bolton’s views don’t bode well for encouraging peace around the world.

“Well, I don’t think he has the authority to start any wars,” Hayden responded. “But I do think John Bolton, being national security adviser, will push the president and the nation in a more dangerous course when it comes to some really key international security issues.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1