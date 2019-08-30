Former Canadian PM says she’s ‘rooting for a direct hit’ of Hurricane Dorian on Mar-a-Lago

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell said Thursday that she wished for Hurricane Dorian to make a “direct hit” on President Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The strengthening storm churned over the warm, open waters of the Atlantic on Thursday, upgrading to Category 2 strength late in the day, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Forecasts showed Dorian tracking toward Florida’s east coast — prompting Trump to warn Dorian “will be BIG!”

Forecasters believe the storm will strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane by Friday, and stay well east of the southern and central Bahamas before making a turn toward Florida by Sunday afternoon.

At that time, the latest NHC forecast is for the storm to make landfall Monday as a Category 4 storm.

However, Campbell saw a silver lining in the potential damage that could be caused by the massive storm.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” she tweeted on Thursday. – READ MORE