Former Campaign Manager: Sanders Is ‘Considering Another Run for the Presidency’ (VIDEO)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) is considering another bid for the presidency in 2020, according to his former campaign manager, Jeff Weaver.

“Nationally, you know, he’s considering another run for the presidency,” Weaver said during an interview on C-SPAN. “When the time comes I think we’ll have an answer to that, but right now, he’s still considering it.”

WATCH: Bernie Sanders' campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, says @SenSanders is "considering another run for the presidency" pic.twitter.com/VvGbDqfyTz — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) May 29, 2018

News of Sanders’ potential 2020 run come shortly after the senator announced that he would seek re-election in the Senate this year in a series of tweets published last week. – READ MORE

