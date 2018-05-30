True Pundit

Politics TV

Former Campaign Manager: Sanders Is ‘Considering Another Run for the Presidency’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) is considering another bid for the presidency in 2020, according to his former campaign manager, Jeff Weaver.

“Nationally, you know, he’s considering another run for the presidency,” Weaver said during an interview on C-SPAN. “When the time comes I think we’ll have an answer to that, but right now, he’s still considering it.”

News of Sanders’ potential 2020 run come shortly after the senator announced that he would seek re-election in the Senate this year in a series of tweets published last week. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Former Campaign Manager: Sanders Is 'Considering Another Run for the Presidency'
Former Campaign Manager: Sanders Is 'Considering Another Run for the Presidency'

"He’s still considering it."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: