Former California Lawmaker Flees to Red State, Credits Trump with Saving America

A former California Republican legislator argues that California, far from being a model for the future of the U.S., is a cautionary tale. Further, President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 saved the country from the once Golden State’s sad fate.

Appearing on Fox News on Tuesday, Chuck DeVore — who served in California State Assembly for multiple terms until 2010 — said, “The reason why this is an issue right now, is you may have seen the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey tweeted out a piece by Ruy Teixeira (contending that) California is the future and that California is this wonderful utopia.”

Now a vice president with the Texas Public Policy Foundation — DeVore believes some important statistics regarding California speak for themselves and explain why many people have left the state.

(…)

DeVore concluded his Op-Ed, “California isn’t the future, rather, it’s what America’s 2016 election of Donald Trump saved the nation from becoming. It’s not a harbinger of things to come, but it will soon be an example of the fate we narrowly avoided.” – READ MORE

"I thought, 'This is insane. This isn’t reality.'"

The Western Journal The Western Journal
