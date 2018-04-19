Former California Lawmaker Flees to Red State, Credits Trump with Saving America

A former California Republican legislator argues that California, far from being a model for the future of the U.S., is a cautionary tale. Further, President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 saved the country from the once Golden State’s sad fate.

Appearing on Fox News on Tuesday, Chuck DeVore — who served in California State Assembly for multiple terms until 2010 — said, “The reason why this is an issue right now, is you may have seen the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey tweeted out a piece by Ruy Teixeira (contending that) California is the future and that California is this wonderful utopia.”

Chuck Devore: “If you’re a member of the working poor, if you’re anyone other than the elite from Silicon Valley and Hollywood, it’s tough to make ends meet, to put food on the table and put a roof over your head in California.” https://t.co/B7Ica5qOwk pic.twitter.com/7IsYg4KdWh — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2018

Now a vice president with the Texas Public Policy Foundation — DeVore believes some important statistics regarding California speak for themselves and explain why many people have left the state.

(…)

DeVore concluded his Op-Ed, “California isn’t the future, rather, it’s what America’s 2016 election of Donald Trump saved the nation from becoming. It’s not a harbinger of things to come, but it will soon be an example of the fate we narrowly avoided.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1