Former Cable News Host Running For Congress Claims To Have Never Voted. Why? ‘Disgust’ (VIDEO)

Dylan Ratigan, former cable news host, announced on February 21 that he will be seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in the 2018 mid-term elections.

Upon his announcement, Ratigan admitted in a tweet that he had never voted before:

I’m running for Congress, but I’ve never voted in my life. I always thought the choices available didn't reflect the potential leadership for this country. I worked for truth via journalism, and small business via veteran run farms. I thought that was enough. I was wrong. — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018

During a recent radio interview, when Ratigan was asked why he never voted, he replied:

Disgust. Utter disgust. It’s not a problem. Disgust. Disgust from 18. Let’s be honest with each other, the largest voting constituency in America is people who don’t vote. You wanna know why they don’t vote? Because they’re disgusted. Because they’re disgusted by a two-party political system that is running small little media companies that they call campaigns and then producing content that tries to destroy the identity and personal life of the other person. And everybody’s sick of it. And the reality is I am one of those people — I’ve made that very clear. – READ MORE

