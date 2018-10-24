Former Bush And Reagan Administration Official: Hitler Was Better Person Than Trump

On Tuesday, a former senior policy analyst in the Reagan administration and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the Treasury Department in the Bush 41 White House essentially stated that Adolf Hitler was a better person than President Trump.

Key differences between Donald Trump and Adolph Hitler–Hitler served honorably in the military, Trump didn't; Hitler was faithful to his wife, Trump cheated on all his wives; Hitler wrote a book, Trump's were all ghostwritten. — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) October 23, 2018

Bartlett has a high opinion of himself; he wrote in The Washington Post in September 2017 that he helped “create the tax myth” that tax cuts stimulate economic growth. – READ MORE