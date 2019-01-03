Former Bush adviser on Trump: He won’t be removed, but will leave presidency in 2019

Alan J. Steinberg, a former adviser to former President George W. Bush, predicted in a recent op-ed that President Trump would not be removed, but would leave office by the end of 2019.

Steinberg writes that he thinks a “forthcoming recession” and “abysmal” approval ratings will lead to Trump making a deal to resign from office to avoid facing criminal charges.

“Trump will not be removed from office by the Constitutional impeachment and removal process,” Steinberg, who previously served as regional administrator of Region 2 of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Bush administration and executive director of the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission under former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R), wrote in an op-ed published by NJ.com released on Tuesday.

"Instead, the self-professed supreme dealmaker will use his presidency as a bargaining chip with federal and state authorities in 2019, agreeing to leave office in exchange for the relevant authorities not pursuing criminal charges against him, his children or the Trump Organization," he continued.