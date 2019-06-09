Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson’s Bond Slashed By More Than Half

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson who was arrested in connection to a Parkland, Florida, shooting posted bail after it was slashed by more than 50% during a court hearing Thursday.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer decreased Peterson’s bond from $102,000 to $39,500, WPTV reported. Peterson’s defense argued that the former deputy’s bond should be reduced because he was not a flight risk, not a danger to the community and had no prior criminal history.

The 56-year-old will also not have to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Peterson is not allowed to work around children and must surrender his passport within 48 hours, according to WPTV.

Authorities arrested Peterson Tuesday following a 15-month investigation where he allegedly waited outside of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building instead of attempting to go after the gunman.

Peterson was the only armed person on campus before reinforcements arrived, according to minute-by-minute rundown from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The shooting left 17 dead on Feb. 14, 2018.

“Deputy Scot Peterson, while acting as a caregiver, willfully neglected; by failing to immediately take action, as he was trained and as is required of a caregiver, to stop the active shooter, Nikolas Cruz,” Peterson’s arrest warrant said.

Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges, according to the warrant.

“We believe Judge Scherer treated Mr. Peterson fairly and kindly,” Peterson’s attorney Joseph DiRuzzo said, WPTV reported.

