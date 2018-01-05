Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair Calls Anti-Trump Author Wolff a Flat-Out Liar

In his newly released book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” author Michael Wolff wrote that Blair had a secret meeting with Trump’s son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner to inform him that Trump’s campaign staff and possibly even Trump had been under British surveillance.

Wolff also wrote that Blair had maneuvered for a job as Trump’s Middle East envoy, according to the Guardian.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Blair said the book’s allegations are entirely false.

“This story is a complete fabrication, literally from beginning to end. I’ve never had such conversation in the White House, outside of the White House, with Jared Kushner, with anybody else,” Blair said in the interview.

“The story is a sort of reflection on the crazy state of modern politics. Here’s a story that is literally an invention and is now halfway around the world with conspiracy theories attached to it,” Blair said in the interview. “That’s modern politics.”

