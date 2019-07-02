Former Border Patrol Chief Slams AOC’s Criticism of CBP, Reiterates That Agents Are ‘Overwhelmed’

A former U.S. Border Patrol Chief is swiping back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(D-N.Y.) after she took a swing at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents.

Ocasio-Cortez’s trip to the southern border, where she toured a migrant holding center, on Monday ended up creating conflict, as the freshman Congresswoman allegedly screamed at Border Patrol agents “in a threatening manner,” according to a report from The Washington Examiner.

(…)

Responding on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Ron Vitiello dismissed Ocasio-Cortez’s claims that immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border are being given toilet water, saying, “That’s not how these facilities are designed. That’s not what our people are trained to do.”

Vitiello noted that the detention facilities are regulated “very highly” by border agents.

As the law enforcement continues to see an increase in apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the southern border, Vitiello claimed they were "being overwhelmed."


