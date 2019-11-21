Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Indicted on 11 Federal Charges

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been indicted on 11 federal charges based on accusations she used her children’s books as a ruse to raise money for her campaign and a new house.

Pugh, 69, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of tax evasion.

The indictment doesn’t contain big surprises, but it details how Pugh, as a state senator and as Baltimore mayor, allegedly devised and carried out a scheme to make money, set up fake campaign donors and then a fake paper trail to cheat on her taxes.

“She lied to the IRS in order to pay less in taxes,” U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said. “She violated Maryland state election law, which prohibits someone from making a campaign contribution in someone else’s name.”

"Ms. Pugh blurred the line between her public duties and private business," said Jennifer Boone, FBI special agent in charge.