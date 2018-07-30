Former Attorney General Eric Holder on prospect of 2020 presidential run: ‘Yeah, I’m interested!’

During a meeting with Democrats in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was asked if he would consider running for president. Holder reportedly responded, “Am I interested it? Yeah, I’m interested!”

Holder also said he’d first have to discuss it with his family and probably wouldn’t decide until early 2019, CNN reported.

The comments fell in line with what Holder told late night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert on Monday: “I’m thinking about it.”

Holder, the nation’s top law enforcement official during the President Barack Obama-era, has dropped hints about a presidential run since March. Holder faced a number of controversies while serving as attorney general, including some relating to the First Amendment.

Currently, Holder is raising money for Democrats while traveling the nation as the head of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. – READ MORE

Eric Holder just wanted to help. Instead, the Obama alum finds himself at the center of an ethics complaint against Steve Dettelbach, alleging that the Democratic candidate for Ohio attorney general abused the law to use gambling as a fundraising tool.

Holder got into trouble when he let the Dettelbach campaign raffle off a meet-and-greet opportunity. A raffle ticket for as little as $5 could win Obama fans an opportunity to meet with the former U.S. attorney general.

Either those lawmen didn’t know the law or they didn’t care. As the Cincinnati Inquirer reported, Ohio law prohibits political campaigns from putting on games of chance, a fact the Dettelbach campaign would have known if they had reviewed the law conveniently posted at OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Soon the campaign will get better acquainted with the law. Mark Miller, a conservative citizen from Cincinnati, just filed a complaint with the Ohio Elections Committee. Miller argues that Dettelbach is guilty of operating a “scheme of chance” against the law.

“The raffle is all the more egregious because it appears to have targeted poorer and less sophisticated donors, selling chances for $5.00,” Miller’s lawyers wrote in a statement. “It should be clear to anyone seeking to be Ohio’s top cop that the attorney general’s job is to crack down on these illegal schemes, not operate them.” – READ MORE

