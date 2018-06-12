True Pundit

Former Army Sec: ‘In A Fire Fight, I Don’t Want Justin Trudeau In My Foxhole’ (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of the Army Van Hipp Jr. took aim at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, saying that in a firefight, he would not want Trudeau to be the guy assigned to watch his back.

During a segment of “Outnumbered” on Fox News, Hipp said, “You can’t count on that guy.”

Responding to Trudeau’s comments following President Trump’s early departure from the G-7 Summit, Hipp explained, “… I think what set this president off —he agreed to the communique, he gets up in the air, and Justin Trudeau pulls this stunt. Let me tell you something: If I’m in a firefight, I don’t want Justin Trudeau in my foxhole. You can’t count on that guy.” – READ MORE

