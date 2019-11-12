Former Alabama star on why his team lost to LSU: ‘I’m blaming Trump for this one’

College football powerhouse Alabama lost its first game of the season to conference rival LSU on Saturday, and former Crimson Tide star running back Mark Ingram said he thinks President Donald Trump had something to do with the outcome, according to For the Win.

President Trump attended the game and was greeted with a loud ovation by the crowd in deep-red Alabama — but Ingram believes that was part of the problem.

“I’m blaming Trump for this one. Soon as they showed him at game we had that bad swacky!!” Ingram tweeted after the game.

What’s the evidence for Ingram’s suspicion? Well, the team did commit a crucial turnover right after President Trump was featured on the big screen in the stadium. LSU’s 46-41 win also snapped Alabama’s 31-game home winning streak. – READ MORE