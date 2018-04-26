Former AG Mukasey: Still Haven’t Seen Evidence of Trump-Russia Collusion or Obstruction (VIDEO)

Judge Michael Mukasey said he still has not seen definitive evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016 or that President Trump committed obstruction of justice.

The former U.S. attorney general argued that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is at the same place today as it was when Mueller took over the ongoing probe in May 2017.

“We know that the Russians hacked. They hacked the Democrats, they hacked one of their functionaries. They did that [and] a bunch of Russians have been indicted for doing that,” Mukasey said on “America’s Newsroom.” “But there’s been no connection made between that and any activity by the Trump campaign.”– READ MORE

