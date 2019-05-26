Former Acting ICE Director Blasts Dem Rep’s ‘Disgusting’ Claim That Migrant Child Deaths Were ‘Intentional’

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) said at Wednesday’s hearing with acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan that the “evidence” makes it “really clear that this is intentional, it’s a policy choice being made on purpose by this administration and it’s cruel and inhumane.”

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that Underwood’s accusation is “disgusting.”

Homan noted that over 4,000 migrants found medically distressed were rescued by border officials last year, “so to dishonor them in this way is insulting.”

Border officials “leave the safety and security of their home to go out and defend this nation,” as Homan says. He continued: