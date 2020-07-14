Forget Plague, Riots, and Socialism: Vote-By-Mail Will Be the Death of the Republic

It’s valid for those of us on the right to be concerned about the fate of our beloved country, especially in this strangest of years. We are, after all, facing a host of problems: the coronavirus pandemic, the successful radical leftist indoctrination of two generations of public school kids, and the resulting lust for socialism on the American left resulting from that.

There is also the fact that the idiot lefties are trying to ruin sports, entertainment, and even hamburgers, but we’ll have to save that for another day.

When I survey the 2020 landscape trying to ascertain what is most detrimental to the future of the United States of America, I easily settle on one thing: the push to make vote-by-mail (or mail-in voting) the norm.

Vote-by-mail is a systematic fraud-fest. I’ve long been a critic and will continue to be one until mail-in ballots elect a commie president who sends me to a reeducation camp. Even then, I’ll probably act up a little. I firmly believe that the only people who need to vote by mail are deployed military or people who are expatriated due to work. Yes, some people will need absentee ballots here at home, but there should be a very strict process for applying for one.

I know that sounds a little hardcore, but I'm sticking with it. Heck, I don't even like early voting. Your reasons why I shouldn't are invalid.

