Forget McCabe; Scorned Female FBI Lawyer Lisa Page Might Be the One to Burn Down the FBI Before It’s All Over; “She is Pissed”

Lisa Page is angry, according to her associates inside FBI HQ in D.C.

“Remember you guys (True Pundit) had the story where McCabe was going to burn down the FBI?” one agent said. “You may want to rewrite it for Lisa Page. I think she could bring it all down on their heads.”

That’s the word on the street. Page is angry and willing to testify against everyone linked to losing her FBI career.

If her House testimony is any indication, that spells trouble for the Deep-State Sanhedrin. After Page testified, True Pundit reported China had hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails when she was Secretary of State.

That is something James Comey and Robert Mueller — two former FBI chiefs spanning the time frame of the hacks — never told Congress. Why?

What else does Page know?

Plenty. And everything about Andrew McCabe.

Some FBI insiders said Page has gotten a bad reputation because people only know her by her text exchanges with FBI Agent Peter Strzok, but Page is a capable, bright lawyer, according to FBI insiders.

And she knows almost all the FBI’s dirty little secrets.

A very dangerous woman, indeed.

Even Fox’s Catherine Herridge touched on Page’s inflammatory testimonies.

“Lawmakers are aware of new records after the recent closed-door depositions from FBI agent Peter Strzok and his former colleague and lover FBI lover Lisa Page.” Catherine Herridge said. “Lawmakers are now seeking records related to the controversial Trump dossier. An internal FBI file documenting bureau efforts to verify the salacious allegations.”

This story is developing.

