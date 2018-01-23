VIDEO: As Foretold by True Pundit Last Year: Congress Confirms Intel Exposing FBI “Secret Society”

Rep. Ron Johnson, the chair of the House Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said Tuesday Congress had developed intelligence on a group of FBI officials holding clandestine meetings away from the Bureau’s Washington D.C. HQ, according to his interview on FOX News with Bret Baier.

Baier was taken aback by Johnson’s bombshell.

The Wisconsin Congressman echoed similar intelligence divulged from True Pundit, dating weeks and months to Nov. 2017 from chief muckraker Thomas Paine.

Johnson said Congress is investigating the so-called FBI “secret society.”

This story is Developing.

What is this I hear about a private meeting away from FBI HQ by high-ranking FBI agents trying to get their stories and alibis straight? @ChuckGrassley WE SEE ALL. Our reach is VAST. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) December 19, 2017

Big Intel meeting tonight.

Trump running the show.

Many ABC brass under Soetoro lawyering up now.

Their current bosses won't cover for them.

IN THE WIND — — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 22, 2018

They're meeting tonight ABOUT these folks. Book it. Ordering food in too. Gonna be long night. https://t.co/Uq5dl9wxIz — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 19, 2018

SECRET SOCIETY: Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson is meeting behind closed doors with the House Intel committee. WHY NOT PUBLIC HEARINGS? THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS. https://t.co/tiHuAUNf4L — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) November 8, 2017

The 'Secret Society' Within the FBI, DOJ … includes fed prosecutors, fed judges, even the Attorney General of one of America's largest states. WE KNOW ALL ABOUT IT. But More Importantly: We Know What they've been doing. Soon, all will know too. #secretsociety — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 23, 2018

