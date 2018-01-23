True Pundit

VIDEO: As Foretold by True Pundit Last Year: Congress Confirms Intel Exposing FBI “Secret Society”

Rep. Ron Johnson, the chair of the House Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said Tuesday Congress had developed intelligence on a group of FBI officials holding clandestine meetings away from the Bureau’s Washington D.C. HQ, according to his interview on FOX News with Bret Baier.

Baier was taken aback by Johnson’s bombshell.

The Wisconsin Congressman echoed similar intelligence divulged from True Pundit, dating weeks and months to Nov. 2017 from chief muckraker Thomas Paine.

Johnson said Congress is investigating the so-called FBI “secret society.”

This story is Developing.

