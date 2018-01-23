As Foretold by True Pundit: Anti-Trump FBI Chief Peter Strzok Lawyers Up; Hires Harvey Weinstein Attorney

Out of concern for his legal future, FBI Agent Peter Strzok hired David Boies, Esq., chairman of Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP. Do you know who else Boies previously represented? None other than Harvey Weinstein! https://t.co/k6lKjmjh0T

Embattled FBI Chief Peter Strzok has lawyered up.

It’s nice to know a humble civil servant can afford to hire the lawyer representing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

This, after all, was foretold days ago.

Big Intel meeting tonight. Trump running the show. Many ABC brass under Soetoro lawyering up now. Their current bosses won't cover for them. IN THE WIND —

With the government shut down, these folks are lawyering up. We are hearing many things that key folks are worried about their freedom. AND CIVIL SUITS. Shut down buys them all some time BUT not enough.

For Whom the Bell Tolls.

— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 21, 2018