‘Foreign Policy’ Ramps Up Advertising Deal With Chinese Propaganda Outlet

A prominent foreign policy journal boosted its advertising deal with a Chinese state-controlled media outlet in recent months, even as other news organizations have ended similar partnerships due to concerns about publishing propaganda.

China Daily, a news agency controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, paid Foreign Policy $291,000 over the past six months as part of an online advertising campaign, according to records that the Chinese outlet filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. China Daily has paid the magazine more than $630,000 in all since late 2019. The most recent payment is the largest China Daily has made in a six-month period to Foreign Policy.

China Daily spends millions of dollars each year on partnerships with American and European news companies. U.S. officials and advocacy groups have warned that the Communist Party uses the content to spread propaganda and gain legitimacy in the West. As a result, several prominent media organizations, including the New York Times and Economist, have cut ties with China Daily over concerns about working with state-run media.

Foreign Policy publishes the China Daily content on a sponsored website called “ChinaWatch.” The website says that the People’s Republic of China pays for and creates the articles. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --