FORD’S ATTORNEY SAYS HER CLIENT FOUND TRUMP MOCKING HER TESTIMONY ‘VERY HURTFUL’

“She did,” attorney Lisa Banks told CNN when asked how she felt about President Trump’s Tuesday comments. “She was upset by it. It was very hurtful, as it would be to any woman. Any survivor who had the courage to come forward only to be mocked and belittled by anyone really, but certainly by the president of the United States, it was very upsetting. It was very hurtful.”

“I had one beer!” Trump told the Mississippi crowd Tuesday night, mocking Ford’s account. “How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know! I don’t know! What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where is the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know. But I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember. And a man’s life is in tatters. His life is shattered.” – READ MORE

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford say members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have been spreading “lies” to undermine their client’s credibility when it comes to her claims that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.

NEW statement from Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team pic.twitter.com/kf3K6utsoe — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 6, 2018

In a statement sent to senators, Ford’s attorneys Lisa Banks, Michael Bromwich, and Debra Katz presented explanations for what they called “numerous false claims” that have been repeated in recent weeks.

The attorneys began by saying the FBI investigation into Ford’s allegations was “not a meaningful investigation in any sense of the word” because the bureau did not interview Kavanaugh or Ford, both of whom had already been interviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford’s legal team said that if she had been questioned by the FBI, she would have answered questions not asked during the Senate hearing and would have provided her therapist’s notes and the phone she used to correspond with a Washington Post reporter about the alleged assault.- READ MORE