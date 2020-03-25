Ford using F-150 parts to design respirators for coronavirus fight

The Ford F-150 has joined the coronavirus fight.

Ford is helping 3M redesign the powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) that it makes for first responders and health care workers to protect them from contracting the virus while treating patients.

The new device incorporates a fan normally used to for ventilated F-150 seats, 3M HEPA filters and power tool batteries for portability. Ford is looking into the feasibility of manufacturing them at an initial rate of 1,000 units per month at the Advanced Manufacturing Center, where it currently 3D-prints brake parts for the Mustang Shelby GT500, with plans to quickly expand production beyond that number.

Another look at a go-fast hood prototype for the PAPR (papper) that Ford is working on with 3M to help protect medical workers by filtering the air they breathe. Clockspeed is in days and hours! #BuiltFordProud pic.twitter.com/cS1dc6Oagc — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) March 24, 2020

Ford is also working with GE Healthcare to engineer a simplified version of its much-needed ventilator that it said could potentially be built at a Ford facility.

