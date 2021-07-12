Ford Secures Chips To Finish “Thousands” Of Incomplete F-150

Ford Motor Company has received a new batch of semiconductor chips this month and will be able to ship thousands of F-Series pickup trucks to dealerships in the coming weeks/months, according to Detroit Free Press.

Thousands of incomplete F-Series pickup trucks line parking lots in several states, including Michigan, Kentucky, and Missouri. Ford has yet to release how many unfinished trucks sat over the last couple of months.

In May, an earlier report found “thousands of trucks” were parked at Kentucky Speedway, a 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway in Sparta, Kentucky. These trucks were manufactured at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, about an hour’s drive to the speedway, without semiconductor chips.

Before And After: An empty parking lot of the speedway; Ford lined the grounds with F-Series pickup trucks.

The company has planned to continue manufacturing the F-Series pickup trucks without chips until new shipments arrived. This produced record low inventory at dealerships and dramatically impacted sales. – READ MORE

