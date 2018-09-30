Ford Attorney Demands No Time Limit to FBI’s Kavanaugh Probe

The Legal Team Of Christine Blasey Ford Has Come Out Against An Agreement Reached By Republicans On The Senate Judiciary Committee To Delay A Full Senate Vote On Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation, Allowing The Federal Bureau Of Investigation (Fbi) To Conduct A Week-long Investigation Into Their Client’s Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against The Judge.

“A thorough FBI investigation is critical to developing all the relevant facts,” attorney Debra Katz said in a statement released Friday evening. “Dr. Christine Blasey Ford welcomes this step in the process, and appreciates the efforts of Senators Flake, Murkowski, Manchin and Collins — and all other senators who have supported an FBI investigation — to ensure it is completed before the Senate votes on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination. No artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation.”

NEW Stmt from Dr Ford’s Attorney: “A thorough FBI investigation is critical to developing all the relevant facts. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford welcomes this step in the process” pic.twitter.com/yJDqArvyg1 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 28, 2018

Earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced it will request President Trump order the FBI to conduct a “background investigation” limited to “current credible ” allegations against Kavanaugh to be completed “no later than one week from” September 28, 2018. – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE