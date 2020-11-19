Forced Vaccination Law In Denmark Abandoned After Public Protests

A law in Denmark that would have given authorities the power to forcibly inject people with a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after nine days of public protests.

The ‘epidemic law’ would have handed the Danish government the power to enact mandatory quarantine measures against anyone infected with a dangerous disease, but it was the part about vaccinations that caused the biggest uproar.

In Denmark, the national government proposed a new epidemic law which includes the right to conduct forced physical exams, mandate isolation, and allows police-directed physically coerced vaccination. The people resisted. The proposal was dropped. Well done, Denmark. https://t.co/qHxn0QCf6e — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) November 15, 2020

“The Danish Health Authority would be able to define groups of people who must be vaccinated in order to contain and eliminate a dangerous disease,” reports the Local.

“People who refuse the above can – in some situations – be coerced through physical detainment, with police allowed to assist.”

However, after nine straight days of protests against the new law, it has now been scrapped.

