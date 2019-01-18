Forbes Writer Blasts New Woke-Free ‘Ghostbusters’: ‘Misogynistic Trolls Getting What They Want’

There’s something strange in the neighborhood, something weird. Hollywood may finally be learning the lesson behind that newly-minted conservative axiom – get woke, go broke. Nothing better illustrates that than Sony’s reported decision to completely shelve the 2016 box office flop that was the feminist “Ghostbusters” remake in favor of a new movie that continues the original 1980s storyline unaltered, the one where a couple of scientists save the world by creating their own business while defying the EPA.

Unsurprisingly, the woke-scolds are deeply offended by the change of plans. Writing over at Forbes, entertainment reporter Scott Mendelson denounced Sony’s decision as placating “misogynistic trolls,” because apparently, incels in their parents’ basement are to blame for the box office failure that was the 2016 feminist reboot.

While Mendelson certainly understands the economic benefits for Sony to give fans what they actually want from their beloved franchise, he ultimately feels the 2016 version got undercut by its bloated budget and would have profited nicely if Sony had let it run for $90 million. In fact, after watching the extended cut, he thinks the Melissa McCarthy version is every bit as good as the 1984 original. Worst of all, he fears that Sony may have unintentionally allowed the misogynists to do a victory dance.

“The idea of giving the most disrespectful ‘Ghostbusters’ fanboys, like the ones who temporarily drove Leslie Jones off of Twitter, even a little of what they want is (unintentionally?) odious,” he writes.

“I hate that this is happening. I hate that the misogynistic Ghostbusters trolls (and if that’s not you, then this isn’t about you) are getting what they want,” he concludes.- READ MORE