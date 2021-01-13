Forbes Magazine Editor Threatens Any Company Hiring Trump’s White House Press Secretaries

An opinion piece by the Forbes Media chief content officer and an editor of Forbes Magazine threatens any company that might hire any of Trump’s White House press secretaries, past or present.

After claiming he was issuing a “truth reckoning” and listing all of Trump’s White House press secretaries in his op-ed, Randall Lane, CCO of Forbes Media and editor of Forbes Magazine, writes:

Don’t let the chronic liars cash in on their dishonesty. Press secretaries like Joe Lockhart, Ari Fleischer and Jay Carney, who left the White House with their reputations in various stages of intact, made millions taking their skills — and credibility — to corporate America. Trump’s liars don’t merit that same golden parachute. Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie. We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.

Lane praised former President Barack Obama’s press secretary Jay Carney and former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary Joe Lockhart as having “left the White House with their reputations in various stages of intact, made millions taking their skills — and credibility — to corporate America.” – READ MORE

