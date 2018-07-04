For The First Time, A Transgender Woman Will Compete For Miss Universe

Transgender woman Angela Ponce has snagged the Miss Spain crown, making her eligible to become the first transgender woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

Ponce won the Miss Spain title over the weekend, the Advocate reports, and plans to attend the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, making her “the first transgender woman to compete on behalf of any country.”

Strangely enough, Ponce has now-President Donald Trump to thank for the opportunity. In 2012, when Trump still claimed ownership over the Miss Universe pageant, a Canadian transgender woman named Jenna Talackova petitioned, with the help of GLAAD, to compete to win Miss Canada.

She was barred, but after threat of litigation — and a petition signed by thousands — Trump relented, and opened the Miss Universe pageant to women-identifying competitors, not just those who are biologically female. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1