“For Our Health & Safety” – No COVID-Vaccinated Guests Allowed At This Montana Airbnb

An Airbnb listing hidden deep within western Montana’s woods has been taken down after it discriminated against vaccinated people with “COVID misinformation.”

“WE ARE RESTRICTING THE CABIN TO NON-COVID VACCINATED GUESTS ONLY,” the listing read.

“For the health and safety of not only other guests but also ourselves, all COVID vaccinated guests are asked to find another vacation rental that allows vaccinated guests,” it said.

The listing continued: “It has now been scientifically proven and is clearly stated on the vaccine manufacturers web sites, that the MRNA protein in the ingredients SHED through the vaccinated persons skin, breath etc, and will be passed along to non-vaccinated people.”

Charlie Warzel, a former reporter at BuzzFeed News, brought attention to the listing on Twitter on Sunday. He direct messaged the owners of the property and asked about their vetting process. The owners replied by saying they abide by the honor system. – READ MORE

