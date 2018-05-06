Footage shows Carnival cruise flooding with water due to issue with fire system

An issue with the Carnival Dream’s fire suppression system reportedly caused water to begin flowing down walls and pooling in the hallways of the cruise ship on the evening of May 3.

Around 50 of the ship’s staterooms on Deck 9 flooded as a result of the break, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed in a statement. The liner was five days into a week-long voyage around the Western Caribbean at the time of the incident.

Footage from the ship shows water pouring from the ceiling and walls in one of the ship’s corridors as passengers and staff look on.

Carnival Cruise Line has since stated that the water stemmed from a "fire suppression system" and employees began cleaning "immediately."