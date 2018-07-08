True Pundit

Footage from Inside Thailand Cave Shows Extreme Difficulty of Rescue

Deep waters and rocky labyrinths are among the daunting challenges faced by rescuers hoping to save 12 boys trapped in a Thailand cave, as seen in a new video shot with one rescuer’s headcam.

The footage was published by Britain’s The Daily Mail.

The boys and their soccer coach had been exploring the cave in northern Thailand 14 days ago when they were trapped by a flash flood.

Rescue operations have taken on an added intensity because the onset of the monsoon season in early July could increase water levels in the cave, putting most of the area where the boys took refuge under water, CNN reported. – READ MORE

