Food Stamp Enrollment Drops by 1.3 Million in Two Months

Food Stamp Enrollment Dropped By More Than 1.3 Million In Just Two Months, According To The Latest Data From The U.s. Department Of Agriculture (Usda).

The USDA data reveals that the number of participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) plunged from 41,374,348 in December 2017 to 40,032,131 in February 2018—a decrease of 1,342,217.

Food stamp enrollment has dropped by more than half-a-million for the second month in a row in fiscal year (FY) 2018; last month’s data showed that 608,039 discontinued their participation in SNAP. – READ MORE

