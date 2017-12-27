Following UN Vote Against Trump, Pope Francis Used His Christmas Message to Address Israel and Palestine

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Pope Francis addressed rising Middle East tension in his Christmas Day message from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City this week.

As IJ Review reported, the pontiff used Monday’s holiday address to call for increased communication between Palestine and Israel as the two enemy nations work toward an elusive two-state solution.

“Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders,” he said.

Francis cited the children living within that disputed territory as a reflection of Christ.

“We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians,” he said. – READ MORE

