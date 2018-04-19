Following police investigation, Apple removes app that allowed users to hide photos behind a fake calculator app

Apple recently removed an app from the App Store that allowed users to hide sensitive photos and videos behind what was otherwise a fully functioning calculator app, according to a report from Business Insider. The app was called Calculator%, and as you might expect, proved to be incredibly popular among teenagers intent on hiding certain content from the prying eyes of parents, teachers, and even friends.

While the App Store has a number of apps that essentially offer the same type of functionality, Calculator% began making waves and attracting attention this month after word spread that the app was part of an investigation spearheaded by the Durham Police:

The Calculator app is essentially a secret photo album that children can use to hide photos or videos from their parents. The photos are hidden from view behind an icon that looks like a calculator. We would urge parents to be vigilant and discourage their children from using such an app. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1