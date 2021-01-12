Following Capitol riots, flight attendants union seeks to ban pro-Trump demonstrators from flights

After chaos ensued on flights to the D.C. area in the days leading up to Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol, a flight attendants union is seeking to ban the offending pro-Trump demonstrators from planes.

The president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents employees at 17 airlines such as United, Alaska and Spirit, said the pro-Trump protesters should be prohibited from flying on commercial aircraft leaving Washington after displaying “mob mentality behavior” on planes.

“The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person on board,” Sara Nelson, president of the union, said in a statement released Wednesday.

“Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the D.C. area. Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight,” she added.- READ MORE

