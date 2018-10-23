‘Follow the Money’: Pelosi Says Trump Is Conflicted on Saudi Arabia Because of Hotels, Investments (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) offered her view on President Donald Trump’s handling of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during an interview at CNN’s “Citizen” forum on Monday.

“I think we should follow the money when we look at what the attitude of the president is to Saudi Arabia,” Pelosi said.

Nancy Pelosi on subpoena power in the House: "To use it, or not to use it? It's a great arrow to have in your quiver … What we will do is exercise oversight which is the responsibility of the Congress of the United States" #CITIZENCNN https://t.co/BNhvJfv4sp pic.twitter.com/uhzkrRMrNu — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 22, 2018

“Do you think that he’s conflicted because of his investments?” Bash asked.

“Yes, I do,” she answered. “And his hotels and all the rest — and God knows what else.” – READ MORE