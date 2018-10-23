    True Pundit

    Politics TV World

    ‘Follow the Money’: Pelosi Says Trump Is Conflicted on Saudi Arabia Because of Hotels, Investments (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) offered her view on President Donald Trump’s handling of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during an interview at CNN’s “Citizen” forum on Monday.

    “I think we should follow the money when we look at what the attitude of the president is to Saudi Arabia,” Pelosi said.

    “Do you think that he’s conflicted because of his investments?” Bash asked.

    “Yes, I do,” she answered. “And his hotels and all the rest — and God knows what else.” – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: