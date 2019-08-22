Fmr Assemblyman Slams California Governor for Blaming State’s Homeless Crisis on Texas

Former California state assemblyman Chuck DeVore (R) clocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for casting blame on Texas for California’s homeless crisis.

“The vast majority [of San Francisco’s homeless people] also come in from — and we know this — from Texas,” Newsom claimed during an interview with Axios in June. “Just [an] interesting fact.”

Asked during Wednesday’s interview with “Fox & Friends” how this could be “Texas’ fault,” DeVore, who now resides in Texas, responded, “I think what you’re seeing here are the words of a desperate man we should almost feel sorry for.”

“He had responsibility for the policies that have created California’s homeless crisis,” DeVore added — Newsom was the mayor of San Fransisco between 2004 and 2011.

“San Francisco has this program where they give bus tickets to people who say they have friends or relatives that can take care of them, take them in. Of the people who go out-of-state, the number one destination is Texas, for 6.7% of the people in San Francisco. They have friends or relatives that, in Texas, that have agreed to take care of them. That doesn’t mean majority of the homeless in San Francisco come from Texas. It means that Texas is a popular destination as it is for all Californians like myself.”

DeVore pointed to three things that California’s homelessness crisis boils down to: expensive housing, a “ criminal justice reform,” and a mental illness problem. – READ MORE