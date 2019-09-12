Fmr Acting ICE Director Clashes With AOC Over the Desire to Abolish DHS: ‘I Have Never Seen Such Hate’

Former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan tore into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) over her “hate” for the border law enforcement.

Things got heated during Wednesday’s hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties when Homan clashed with the freshman Democratic committee member.

On 9/11, watch the utter hatred and disrespect that socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) shows former DHS official Thomas Homan Homan was responding to vicious attacks made against him by Democrats on the Oversight Committee DHS was created post 9/11 to protect the US pic.twitter.com/1sbyK3ufwE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 12, 2019

“I saved many lives and I ran an agency — let’s be frank about what ICE does,” Homan said after being asked by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) to address the statements made against him by Ocasio-Cortez during the hearing, adding:

“ICE last year took a season of opioids off the streets of this country that could have killed every man, woman, and child in the United States twice. They have arrested thousands of sexual predators that prayed on children. They rescued thousands of children who are victims of predators. They are arrested hundreds of women that were victims of sex trafficking. […] So to miss-message what the work the men and women of ICE do is I find appalling that a member of Congress would throw that out there like that.”

As Ocasio-Cortez then began to speak, Homan cut her off as he said, "In my 34 years, I have never seen such hate toward law enforcement agency in my life that you want to abolish them."