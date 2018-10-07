Fmr ACLU Exec Blasts Organization as It Breaks Policy to Oppose Kavanaugh: They’ve ‘Become the Mob’ (VIDEO)

While appearing on Fox News on Thursday, former American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Vice President Michael Meyers took his former organization to task for abandoning civil liberties in favor of “the mob.”

“I was proudest of the ACLU when the ACLU resisted fascism, when it stood up to the mob. Now the ACLU has become the mob,” Meyers told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Meyers, who now serves as the executive director of the New York Civil Rights Coalition, said the ACLU changed because it got “hijacked by the lunatic left.”

His comments came as the organization caught headlines for abandoning its previous policy of refusing to endorse or oppose Supreme Court nominees. In a statement opposing Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the group specifically pointed to the sexual assault allegations and deemed them “credible.” – READ MORE

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced Saturday that it has decided to break with its own policy and come out in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court in light of the sexual assault allegations being leveled against him.

The ACLU announced in a statement that the testimony on Thursday of Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse him of sexual assault, before the Senate Judiciary Committee has led to an “exception” in policy.

“As a matter of organizational policy, the ACLU does not support or oppose candidates for political or judicial office,” the statement said. “In this instance, the national board held an extraordinary meeting, and has chosen to make an exception to that policy.”

ACLU President Susan Herman said in the statement that the board of directors was “deeply concerned” by the allegations presented against Kavanaugh from Ford and two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick. – READ MORE