Flynn selling home under mounting legal bills, as McCabe racks up cash online to pay lawyers

It’s a tale of two targets.

Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser and retired three-star Army general, is on the brink of financial ruin, selling his Virginia home in order to pay his mounting legal bills.

Meanwhile, Andrew McCabe – the wealthy ex-FBI official fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions whose wife is a physician – raised an extraordinary $400,000 online from 10,000 people in one day to pay his lawyers.

Both Flynn and McCabe have been accused of lying. Only Flynn has been charged with a crime. But both are expected to continue racking up enormous legal fees in the months to come.

“Most people have no idea how expensive top flight representation costs in white-collar cases,” Robert Stahl, a criminal defense attorney and a former assistant U.S. Attorney, told Fox News.

Stahl said experienced attorneys generally charge between $700 to more than $1,000 an hour, often with multiple attorneys working on the case. Many top tier attorneys charge a minimum of $3 million or more for a complex federal white-collar trial, he said. – READ MORE

