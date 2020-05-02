Flynn bombshell puts renewed attention on Durham probe, source says Barr talking to him ‘every day’

U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham has reviewed the bombshell files released earlier this week showing FBI officials discussed whether they wanted to interview Michael Flynn in order to “get him to lie,” sources familiar with his investigation told Fox News, as the document drop renews attention on his probe of the law enforcement community’s Russia case.

Sources even said charges could be justified against officials, and that those reviewing the Justice Department and the FBI’s actions are building a “serious case.” Durham and Attorney General Bill Barr are said to be speaking regularly.

“Durham has seen all of this already,” one source told Fox News, adding that they “could be sufficient for some charges against agents.”

“It’s a crime to present under oath false or misleading information,” the source told Fox News. “Not to mention obstruction of justice.”

(…)

The source added that it is “disturbing to Durham” that “there weren’t any whistleblowers” that came forward in the FBI and Justice Department at the onset of the Russia probe.

Sources also told Fox News that more exculpatory documents are forthcoming, as Attorney General Barr continues to look over the DOJ’s investigation into the handling of the Flynn case.

“Barr talks to Durham every day,” a source told Fox News. “The president has been briefed that the case is being pursued, and it’s serious.”

The source added: “They’ve asked the president to say nothing about it and not screw it up. He is laying back for a change.”

The new Flynn documents have also raised questions of whether President Trump could pardon Flynn, or whether the case could be tossed by the Justice Department or a judge. – read more

