Flu hospitalizations are ‘the highest we’ve seen,’ CDC says

Health officials at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention rang the alarm about this year’s deadly flu fleason at their weekly Friday briefing, saying “overall hospitalizations are now the highest we’ve seen, even higher than 2014-2015 high season.”

Just as concerning, the number of pediatric deaths rose this week by 16, from 37 to 53.

Twenty percent of the children who died had been vaccinated, officials said.

Dr. Dan Jernigan reported at the briefing a rise in hospitalization rates from 41.9 per 100,000 last week to 51.4 this week. He said that number may ultimately exceed that of 2014-2015, when there were 710,000 by season’s end. – READ MORE

It started with a cold, and then it turned deadly.

The grieving family of Dylan Winnik of West Palm Beach, Fla. is in shock after their 12-year old son died Tuesday from complications related to the flu.

Dylan’s family said cold symptoms developed just a day after the seventh-grader was playing at a birthday party on Sunday, according to a report from Local10 News. By Tuesday, his condition worsened and a neighbor called 911. When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, Dylan already had died.

Family member Mike Medwi told the Palm Beach Post that the boy had not gotten a flu shot.

Last Friday, the CDC reported that 30 children have died so far this season from flu-related illness compared to eight at this time last year. Those numbers are expected to rise at Friday’s weekly briefing, with more kids’ flu-related deaths having been reported in the past days.

Dr. Margarita Rohr from NYU Langone Health told Fox News the most common form of flu being reported this season, Influenza A (H3N2), “is particularly worrisome as symptoms tend to escalate rapidly, especially in children and older adults.”

“The short duration time, from the diagnosis of flu with onset of symptoms leading rapidly to death may be attributed to the particular strain of virus we are currently facing,” she said. – READ MORE