Florida woman arrested after parents find 24 pipe bombs in her bedroom

A 27-year-old Florida woman was arrested after her parents found two dozen pipe bombs in her bedroom and called the local sheriff’s office, authorities said Friday.

Michelle Louise Kolts was arrested early Friday and booked on 24 counts of making, possessing, throwing, projecting, placing or discharging a destructive device.

“I can only imagine how hard it is to call in about any family member,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, according to Bloomingdale Patch.

During a search of Kolts’ home in Wimauma, investigators also seized pistol powder, knives, hatchets, nunchucks, BB pellet rifles and handguns and books and DVDs on murder, mass killing, bomb-making and domestic terrorism, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

Chronister told the station Kolts admitted to making the pipe bombs and planned to use them to hurt people without being specific, according to the station. – READ MORE