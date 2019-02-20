Florida Voters Sound Off On Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Announcement

“Fox & Friends” reached out to Florida voters at a diner Tuesday to gauge their reaction to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ announcement about his 2020 plans to run for president.

“I can’t stop laughing,” the first voter said. “It’s a gift. It’s a gift to the Republican Party and Trump, that’s all.”

“They’re so out of touch with reality. They’re selling Kool-Aid,” he continued. “They’ve been doing it on the campuses for years. And now it’s spread out and they have this Utopian idea of everything is wonderful. I saw the results in Europe and eastern Europe. And you look in South America. You see Cuba. You look at Venezuela. People don’t get it. It doesn’t work. But they keep wanting to try to make it work.”

The same voter also said it’s hypocritical to help other countries protect their borders without first securing America’s border.

“There are 195 countries in the world. We have American troops in 150 of them,” he said. “Seventy-five percent. So why are we out there helping them protect their borders, their national identity and we can’t protect our own? It doesn’t make sense. It’s illogical.”

The second voter, whose parents were Cuban immigrants, also reacted to Sanders’ announcement and said his candidacy has become a circus.

“Send in the clowns,” he replied. “Look at their list of characters running. It’s a socialist who’s who? So I think our president is going to do just fine. We love him.”

“ goes against human nature,” he continued. “It has three very dark ingredients. It has jealousy, division, and hatred. Sounds like the Democrat Party to me.”

